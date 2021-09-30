Discovery Pay launched

Discovery Bank has announced the launch of Discovery Pay, a platform that promises secure payments between Discovery contacts with just a cellphone number, no matter where they bank.

“The payments market has evolved rapidly,” says Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

“Clients will be able to make health payments through the Discovery Bank app to all hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories and approximately 6,500 General Practitioners by linking their Discovery Bank card to their Discovery Health Medical Scheme membership.”

Kallner said that any possible future co-payments would be automatically settled without submitting claims or additional paperwork.

“We’ll also award Discovery Miles for these healthcare payments at the same rate as on normal credit card transactions,” he said.

From early 2022, Discovery Pay will also include the Pay as you Gym benefit for visits to more than 150 Virgin Active or Planet Fitness facilities in South Africa.

“Once activated, clients will receive three visits free at the gym partner of their choice,” says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.

“These gym visits will be automatically logged for Vitality points and will count towards clients’ Vitality Active Rewards exercise goals.”

Govender said that clients who use Discovery Pay to fund gym visits as they go would pay from R75 at a basic gym facility and R100 at a flagship gym facility.

In addition to Discovery Pay, Discovery Bank also announced the launch of several other features, including a foreign exchange account and access to share trading.

Discovery Bank Multicurrency FX Account

Following the approval of its authorised dealer license, Discovery Bank clients will be able to set up forex accounts in euro, US dollar and British pound without any additional documents.

Clients can use the Discovery Bank app to transact and trade in real-time in these currencies and, with the Multicurrency FX Account, clients can receive international payments and choose to pay in more than 60 currencies.

Discovery promised competitive account and transaction fees.

Clients can also add a virtual forex card for free or get a Multicurrency FX Account debit card to make withdrawals and purchases while travelling abroad.

The account does not require a minimum balance, transaction fees can be allocated to a beneficiary or shared, and clients can manage foreign currencies in the app.

Access to share trading and investments with EasyEquities on the Discovery Bank app

Discovery Bank has also partnered with EasyEquities to give clients access to local and international share trading and investment information inside the Discovery Bank app.

Clients can search, buy, and trade EasyEquities shares in South African rand, US dollar, and Australian dollar directly from the banking app.

“There is no additional cost for this service, and clients can seamlessly track their trades and invest in international stocks, for example, the biggest global brands like Apple, Google or Tesla, while earning Vitality Money points towards saving in the process,” said Kallner.

Discovery Bank travel platform

Another new feature is the Discovery Bank travel platform.

Govender said the platform would facilitate seamless bookings and offer great discounts on a wide range of local and international flights, accommodation, and holiday packages based on Vitality Health, Drive and Money integration.

“The platform makes viewing travel options, making bookings, and storing travel details much easier, and will offer Discovery Bank clients an extended local airline range, providing discounted flights to over 40 destinations across Southern Africa.”