FNB’s monthly lottery for vaccinated clients

First National Bank (FNB) has announced financial incentives for its vaccinated customers, who stand a chance to receive up to R6 million each month via a monthly draw.

FNB will be offering vaccinated customers up to R18 million over the next three months in support of national efforts to minimise the impact of Covid-19.

Clients stand a chance to win R3 million for being a vaccinated FNB customer, R2 million more if the customer is insured with FNB Life, and another R1 million if they are aged 60 and above.

“Through our life insurance business we’ve witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of Covid-19 in mortality and retrenchments,” said Lee Bromfield, CEO at FNB Life.

“We believe that higher levels of vaccination are important to the opening of the local economy.”

Bromfield said that while vaccination remains voluntary, FNB believes vaccination coupled with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic.

“Overall, we see the vaccination programme as a means to help lower the mortality rate of our customers and encourage our customers to consider getting vaccinated not only for their own health benefits but for the good of the economy and the society at large,” he said.

FNB says vaccinated customers can enter the draw by going onto its app and following the below process:

Accept the nav» Wellness Terms and Conditions. Set up your Health profile to access the Vaccine Status button on FNB/RMB Private Bank banking App. Through the Vaccine button on nav» Wellness, accept that you have been vaccinated and accept the Terms and Conditions to enter the giveaway.

Qualifying customers can submit their information from 7 October, and the first winner will be revealed in early November.

