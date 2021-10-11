FNB Online banking downtime

FNB clients complained that they were unable to log into the bank’s online platform on Monday morning.

The problems started late on Sunday, with FNB customers complaining that the FNB app, cellphone banking, and ATMs were not working for them from the afternoon.

When clients tried to access the app, the received an error message stating that the bank’s system is currently unavailable due to routine maintenance.

At 16:15 on Sunday, the bank confirmed the outage. At 21:00 it said that the problems had been resolved.

“We apologise to customers who experienced limited functionality on our digital channels earlier,” FNB said.

“We can confirm that the issue has been resolved, and our channels are operating normally.”

However, on Monday morning, several FNB clients reported that they were unable to access their online banking services.

While some customers are reporting that banking services are back online for them, others say they are still experiencing issues.

One PayPal user and business banking clients reported that they are having trouble logging into FNB online banking.

“I cannot log in to the website both on Chrome and Firefox. The website loads […] but after I click login nothing happens,” one user stated.

“There is still an issue with your online banking, I can’t log into our business account,” said another.

Am I the only one having issues with @FNBSA internet banking this morning? — Creative Favourite (@tracksidecreate) October 11, 2021

Lovely FNB. Why lie @Rbjacobs . Your systems are NOT operating normally pic.twitter.com/qmzlgjf0XF — ScatterBrain (@ScatterBrane) October 11, 2021

There is still an issue with your online banking, I can’t log into our business account. Please advise when we will be able to resume normal business operations — Nicolene de Bruin (@NicoleneMansfi6) October 11, 2021