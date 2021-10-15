What’s Next – Ethel Nyembe discusses Standard Bank’s Virtual Card

Ethel Nyembe has been with the Standard Bank Group for over a decade and is now the Group Head of its Card and Payments division.

Nyembe has served in several executive roles within the Standard Bank Group, including being the Head of Sales Optimisation and Planning, the Head of Business and Commercial Transactional Products, and the Head of Small Enterprise.

Prior to joining the Standard Bank Group, Nyembe served as the FNB Provincial Executive in Gauteng and then as the FNB Head of Customer Experience.

In this interview, Nyembe discusses the advantages of Standard Bank’s new Virtual Card and explains how it works.

She unpacks how simple it is to use, and takes us through the steps involved in creating a Virtual Card in the Standard Bank app.

Nyembe also discusses the possibility of the Standard Bank Group adopting the Apple Pay system.

She then talks about how a Virtual Card offers increased security to protect South Africans against scams and cybercrimes when they are shopping online.

Lastly, Nyembe discusses using the Virtual Card for repeated purchases, such as monthly payments for streaming services, and explains how consumers are currently using their Virtual Cards.

The full conversation between Aki Anastasiou and Standard Bank’s Ethel Nyembe is embedded below.