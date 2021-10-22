All the bank branches where you can get your Smart ID or passport

22 October 2021

Several E-Home Affairs branches in South Africa let banking customers get their smart ID card or passport without having to stand in the winding queues or face the infamous ” system is offline” issue at conventional Department of Home Affairs (DHA) branches.

DA MP Adrian Roos recently revealed the root cause of downtime at Home Affairs branches.

Roos said that only 35 out of 691 Home Affairs branches had backup links, while Home Affairs was the only government department without dual communication links to all its offices.

“This means that if one form of the network goes down, then the system cannot be accessed,” Roos said.

Home Affairs centres in bank branches don’t have this problem.

To use E-Home Affairs, you must register a profile on the website, provide supporting documentation, and make a payment via your bank.

Once this is done, you can make a booking to visit your chosen branch and capture biometrics, such as a photo, your fingerprints, and your signature.

When your smart ID or passport is ready, you will be notified to collect it at the branch.

Six major banks in South Africa offer this service — Absa, FNB, Discovery Bank, Investec Bank,  Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

Capitec has said that it simply doesn’t have room for Home Affairs inside its branches, as they were designed from the beginning to be as compact and efficient as possible. This allows the bank to avoid unnecessary expenses and keep its transaction fees low, it said.

Smart ID eChannel collection

Several banks previously told MyBroadband that many more of their branches would support E-Home Affairs services in 2020.

At the start of last year, 16 branches were offering the service, with plans to add at least 19 more branches between Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank in that year alone.

FNB also said it would provide the service at more branches, but did not provide details on how many.

Based on the most recent list of participating banks on the DHA’s website, the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered these plans.

At the time of publication, there were only 25 branches that supported the service, at least ten fewer than the planned 35.

A closer look at these branches also revealed their potential reach was quite limited.

Of the 25 branches, 16 were located in Gauteng, and five of these were concentrated in Sandton.

Capetonians have four branches available, while residents of Port Elizabeth has two options.

There are still no branches that offer the service in the Free State, North West, or Northern Cape, and only one each in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.

The good news for those far away from any of these branches is that the DHA plans to add a further 43 sites in the near future.

The table below shows the 25 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, with their listed addresses and contact numbers.

Home Affairs bank branches
Bank Address Contact number
Absa
Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre C/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road
Centurion Lifestyle Centre
Centurion		 012 681 0240
Absa Greenacres – Port Elizabeth Shop 94 Greenacres Shopping Centre
1 Ring Rd
Greenacres
Port Elizabeth		 041 396 5748
Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80
Key West Shopping Centre
C/o Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street
Krugersdorp		 011 273 9500
Absa Sandton City C/o Rivonia road and 5th Street
Sandton		 011 505 4554
Absa Towers JHB 160 Main Street
Johannesburg CBD		 011 350 4000
FNB
FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex
Dirk Winterbach Street
Burgersfort		 072 457 8619
FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd
Centurion Lifestyle Centre
Centurion		 012 653 2661
FNB Menlyn Shop 4 Upper level
Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria
Pretoria		 012 368 9200
FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place
C/o Rivonia and Freedman Dr
Sandton		 011 639 4204
FNB Portside 5 Buitengracht St
Portside Building
Cape Town		 087 345 3900
Discovery Bank
Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place
C/o Rivonia Road and Katherine Street
Sandton		 0860 998 877
Investec Bank
Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr
Sandown
Sandton		 011 286 7000
Nedbank
Nedbank Arcadia cnr Steve Biko & Madiba St
Arcadia
Pretoria		 012 301 0600
Nedbank Constantia Kloof 18 Constantia Boulevard
Constantia Kloof
Roodepoort		  011 639 4207
Nedbank Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre Shop 65
The Crossing Shopping Centre
C/o Samora Machel and Madiba Drive
Nelspruit		 010 235 3281
Nedbank Sandown C/o Rivonia Rd and Maude Street
Shop L05
Block I Lower Ground
Sandown
Sandton		 011 639 4210
Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 Atterbury House
St Georges Mall
Long Market St
Cape Town		 021 416 5000
Standard Bank
Standard Bank Centurion C/o Hendrik Verwoerd and South Street
Centurion		 012 674 1414
Standard Bank Killarney Mall 60 Rivera Rd
Killarney Mall
Houghton
Johannesburg		 011 351 7814
Standard Bank Kingsmead Standard Bank Centre
1 Kingsmead Way
Stamford Hill
Durban		 031 374 1933
Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall
corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road
Temba
Hammanskraal		 012 727 9021
Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds Street
Johannesburg CBD		 011 639 4205/1624
Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599
Upper level
Canal Walk Shopping Centre
Century City
Milnerton
Cape Town		 021 529 8216
Standard Bank Promenade Mall Road Shop 73-75 Promenade Mall Beacon Valley
Corner AZ Berman Road and Morgenster Street
Mitchells Plein
Cape Town		 021 401 3396
Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St
Newton Park
Port Elizabeth		 041 391 2134

