FNB virtual cards get tap-to-pay

First National Bank (FNB) customers can now use virtual cards for contactless transactions in all FNB Pay enabled digital wallets.

The bank recently revealed that around 500,000 virtual cards had been activated by their Retail and Commercial customers, spending more than R1 billion since the beginning of 2021.

“Our approach is to support our individual and business customers with a wider choice of contextual payments solutions via our digital platform,” Chris Labuschagne, Card Chief Executive at FNB, said.

“In recent months, Virtual Cards have become some of the preferred payment instruments by customers, and this augurs well for the future of payments.”

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can order and store multiple virtual cards with dynamic CVV numbers on their Banking App.

In addition, customers can use their virtual cards for online purchases, streaming services, subscription payments and QR payments via Scan to Pay.

“The expansion of our FNB Pay enabled suite of digital wallets for contactless transactions is crucial to helping customers minimise their reliance on cash and having their physical card on hand,” Jason Viljoen, Head of Digital Payments at FNB, said.

Currently, FNB Pay-enabled digital wallets include FNB’s Tap to Pay and Scan to Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, and Fitbit Pay.

