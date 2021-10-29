What’s Next with Infobip Africa – Dharshan Naidoo discusses how banks can humanise customer engagement

Dharshan Naidoo is the sales team lead for Infobip Africa and is responsible for driving digital transformation across various industry sectors, including banking, fintech, insurance, retail, and media.

Prior to his appointment at Infobip Africa, Naidoo was the key account manager at Vox Telecom for over eight years, and then worked for Liquid Telecom South Africa as the enterprise business development manager.

He has over 19 years of experience in the ICT sector, and he uses this to assist clients and partners with complex consumer communications.

Naidoo is passionate about providing great customer experiences and delivering successful outcomes within enterprise digital programmes.

In this interview, Naidoo explains how financial organisations can evaluate whether they have the technology stack to support the humanising of their customer engagement experience.

Naidoo also unpacks omnichannel digital banking, explaining that it bridges the gap between traditional face-to-face banking and the modern online experience.

He also discusses why banks need to find new ways to put their customers first, as these customers expect convenience and a memorable experience.

Lastly, Naidoo highlights the need for banks to offer customer security and cost efficiency, amongst other important drivers.

The full interview with Dharshan Naidoo is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.