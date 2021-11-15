New FNB app features — including selling your car

FNB has announced new features for the Nav tools on its mobile banking app, including the ability to buy and sell vehicles privately.

The Nav»Car peer-to-peer marketplace promises to allow customers to list their vehicles quickly, get an instant value estimate to ensure they are not selling for too little, and chat securely with WesBank pre-selected potential buyers.

It also lets app users find and buy one of these vehicles.

WesBank Motor CEO Ghana Msibi said the marketplace added to the holistic experience that FNB wanted to offer vehicle owners and buyers.

“Through Nav»Car, we’ve already renewed and delivered over 70,000 license discs during the pandemic, helped customers pay over 200,000 fines on the go, and loaded nearly 700,000 cars in our digital garage,” Msibi said.

During a virtual media briefing on Monday, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers explained the benefit of selling or buying a car through the app is that the bank handled the vetting process.

FNB clears the vehicles with the police and checks the actual owner’s details before the car is published on the app. It is also able to ascertain whether a potential buyer can afford the vehicle.

To access the marketplace, app users must open the “nav-igate life” section and select “Marketplace”.

You can search for a car using a variety of specifications, including price, make, model, location, mileage, and the year of manufacturing. You can also favourite vehicles that pique your interest.

Once you’ve found a car you want to buy, you can click on it and calculate how much your monthly instalments might be, apply for vehicle finance, or chat with the seller.

To sell your car, select “Sell” from the Marketplace home page.

In a future update, FNB plans to include the WesBank trusted dealer network.

The image below shows an example of a listing on the Car Marketplace on the FNB mobile app.

In addition to the car marketplace, FNB has added professional services like accountants, tutors, and GIG workers to the home services marketplace.

“FNB-banked businesses can load their services, a logo, images, and a catchy description exposing their services to over 4 million app users,” the bank said.

Businesses can also get paid, rated, and reviewed to help build a trusted community on the marketplace over time.

There is also a new Nav»Money tool that lets users calculate their net worth.

The tool makes an auto-snapshot of a customer’s worth, including their home, car, investments, shares, and liabilities.

“The feature provides a single view via a single and secure app, which takes the hassle out of reviewing different sources of information and managing different logins.”

FNB also lets customers add assets like art, stokvels, collectables, and cryptocurrencies.

The bank will then provide users with tips to build a positive net worth and financial resilience.

“The feature drives a money management community, allowing customers to share their feedback on the tool on the app and co-create the solution in collaboration with FNB,” the bank said.

