Shoprite’s new low-cost bank account — how it works

Shoprite’s low-cost Money Market Account now provides a near-full suite of banking capabilities.

First launched in August 2020, the account initially only allowed customers to deposit funds to pay for utilities and buy groceries.

Shoprite said the account has attracted over 530,000 users in just over a year.

At the end of last month, Shoprite announced that it added new transactional banking options to the account, including sending and receiving money and making withdrawals.

The capabilities were enabled through a partnership with Grindrod Bank.

Shoprite said while the account’s functionality has been improved, it had no intention of becoming a fully-fledged bank.

Instead, it wanted to use its size, reach and technology to provide basic transactional banking and solve basic transactional banking issues for its customers.

There are no monthly, load, or transactional fees on the Shoprite Money Market account, making it a viable option for entry-level banking.

The only fee charged is a flat R5 for withdrawals.

The sign-up process is entirely digital, so new customers don’t have to fill out any physical forms.

A drawn-out FICA approval process required for some conventional bank accounts is not applied here, either.

Registration can be done using the Shoprite app on Android or iOS, USSD, or WhatsApp. These platforms also provide access to the customer’s bank account.

There are only two requirements for signing up — a South African ID (or any passport) and a South African cellphone number.

The large network of more than 25,000 tills at Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave supermarkets allow customers to make deposits, withdrawals or payments.

If they don’t have their cellphone with them, they can also use an Xtra Savings card linked to their Money Market account.

There are a few caveats that come with the account, however.

Because it is not linked to South Africa’s national payment system, it does not support debit orders or deductions.

In addition, the account limits the user to a cash balance of R25,000, and a R5,000 daily limit is applicable for deposits, withdrawals, and money transfers.

This is to minimise the risk of accounts being used for money laundering or committing fraud.