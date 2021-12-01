Standard Bank pay-day downtime

Standard Bank customers are reporting problems with accessing and using the bank’s online and mobile banking channels.

The Standard Bank Downdetector page showed a steep increase in reports of issues from around 11:00 on Wednesday morning.

Some reported that their account balances were suddenly showing R0.00, despite having money in their accounts.

Others said they were unable to use the mobile app at all and were being presented with a “This service is currently unavailable” message.

In response to complaints on Twitter, Standard Bank told clients they could pay by swiping their cards at points of sale, or withdraw cash at ATMs.

The latest downtime comes after Standard Bank’s systems previously suffered outages on multiple occasions around pay-day periods.

MyBroadband asked Standard Bank for feedback on the problems and it said it experienced a brief disruption earlier today.

“Earlier today Standard Bank experienced a brief disruption to transactions conducted on its digital channels,” a Standard Bank spokesperson said.

“ATM, Point of Sale and ATM transactions were not impacted. The services are currently recovering. We apologise for the inconvenience as our services recover.”

