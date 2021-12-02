R80 million in eBucks spent on Black Friday

FNB has revealed its customers spent almost R80 million’s worth of eBucks during its Black Friday Weekend.

This was 40% more than what was spent over the same period last year.

Over Black Friday weekend, the eBucks online store offered up to 60% discounts on various categories, including gaming consoles, smartphones, smartwatches, and TVs.

Some noteworthy products included the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, AirPods Max, the Galaxy Watch 4, and a wide range of Samsung, Hisense, and Skyworth TVs.

If customers had enough eBucks available, they could receive a discount on products determined by their eBucks level. At Level 5, most of the products were 40% off.

FNB also offered free delivery on orders made up until Cyber Monday.

FNB eBucks CEO, Johan Moolman, thanked customers for their continued support.

“With more shopping activity expected over the festive season, we continue to encourage our customers to level up and look at our app to maximise all the benefits available during these tough times,” Moolman said.

FNB also saw overall Black Friday spending by its cardholders increase 15% from last year to R2.5 billion.

The majority of these transactions were at its speed points, with a total value of more than R2 billion.

The top categories of spending were entertainment, groceries, digital and tech, and clothing.

While travel spending saw a slight recovery, it was still down 36% compared to the same period pre-Covid, FNB said.

The bank also saw a significant uptick in spending through virtual cards, and its smart device-based payments increased more than 625%.

Now read: Why banks still charge a fee for Instant EFTs