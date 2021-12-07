Apple Pay launched on Standard Bank

Standard Bank has started rolling out support for Apple Pay, the digital wallet that lets users load their bank cards and make tap payments using their compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac.

Several South African Twitter users reported the bank added Apple Pay support on Tuesday morning.

Multiple MyBroadband forum members also confirmed they loaded their banking cards onto Apple Pay.

One was able to complete a transaction using Apple Pay at Checkers, while another reported paying using the app at Toys R Us.

One customer with an iPhone 13 Pro sent MyBroadband a screenshot of a prompt on the Standard Bank mobile iOS app asking whether he would like to load his Professional Credit Platinum Mastercard onto Apple Pay.

The addition of Apple Pay support comes after a major update to the Standard Bank iOS app on Monday. However, the update’s feature list did not name Apple Pay specifically.

By the time of publication, MyBroadband could only confirm that Standard Bank customers with platinum credit cards had received the prompt to add their cards to Apple Pay.

We asked Standard Bank for more information on the rollout, but it did not immediately respond to our queries.

If confirmed, Standard Bank will be the sixth bank in South Africa to add support for the digital payment wallet.

Apple Pay first arrived in the country on 31 March 2021, with initial support on Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank cards.

Investec Bank added support for its cards around mid-May, followed by FNB in early August.

Now read: FNB Pay adds Zapper support