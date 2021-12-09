Standard Bank app and online banking downtime

Standard Bank customers have been unable to log in to its mobile banking app or Internet banking since late Thursday morning.

Downdetector showed a significant increase in complaints about Standard Bank services from around 11:30.

The majority of reports were labelled as relating to “online banking”, “mobile banking”, and “online login”.

The graph below shows the increase in complaints of Standard Bank outages on Thursday morning on Downdetector.

Several Twitter users also said they could not access the app or log in to Internet banking.

A number of the complaints expressed frustration that the issue seemed to be recurring.

One MyBroadband employee also tried opening the app and was presented with the notification below.

The bank told MyBroadband it was aware of difficulties logging on to its digital channels.

“Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it stated. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Customers were advised to dial *120*2345# on their mobile phone for cellphone banking in the interim.

The Standard Bank Status Page shows the bank first became aware of the issue at 11:38.

It has since updated customers with repeated messages that it was investigating the issue.

