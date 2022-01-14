Absa website and online banking downtime

Absa customers have been reporting issues with gaining access to the bank’s website and their online banking since Friday morning.

Downdetector showed a significant increase in complaints about Absa’s online banking service from around 08:00.

The majority of reports (94%) were labelled as relating to “online banking”, and to a lesser extent, “online login”.

The graph below shows the increase in complaints of Absa outages on Friday morning on Downdetector.

Several Twitter users also said they could not log in to Internet banking or access Absa’s website.

Absa is investigating the issue according to its response to complaints.

Attempting to access the website or Absa’s online banking returns 503 or 504 errors, as shown in the screenshot below.

Absa told MyBroadband that it was aware of the difficulties accessing its website and internet banking.

“Customers can access Online Banking by entering the following URL directly into their browser: https://ib.absa.co.za/absa-online/login.jsp,” Absa said.

“Our App and ATMs are not affected and customers can also still make in-store and online purchases using their cards.”

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. Our technical teams are working hard to restore the issue as quickly as possible,” it added.

Absa’s status page shows that it first became aware of the outage at 10:42.

It has since updated customers with repeated messages that it is investigating the issue.

