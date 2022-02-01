Standard Bank Internet banking problems

Standard Bank customers have been experiencing slow response times when attempting to sign in to Internet Banking or the mobile banking app since early Tuesday morning.

Downdetector showed a substantial spike in complaints about Standard Bank’s services from around 07:00.

Most of the reports relate to “Online Banking”, “Mobile Banking”, and “Online Login”.

The graph below shows the increase in complaints of Standard Bank outages on Tuesday morning on Downdetector.

Standard Bank promptly informed MyBroadband of the issue and said it was resolving it.

“We are currently experiencing slow response times when customers attempt to log onto Internet Banking and the Mobile Banking App. We are working on resolving this,” it said.

A MyBroadband staff member also tried opening the app and was able to sign in but could not view any account information.

Standard Bank’s status page shows that the bank acknowledged the problem at 08:48 and said it is experiencing degraded performance with its Internet Banking and mobile banking app login.

The bank urged customers to register on the service status page.

“Once registered customers will receive instant updates on digital services that may be experiencing problems. We try hard to ensure that we provide you with Always On Banking. However, when something goes wrong, we want you to know immediately.”

Standard Bank told MyBroadband that users can still transact through its cellphone banking platform.

“Customers who are not able to transact can use our cellphone banking by dialling *120*2345# and following the prompts. Apologies for the inconvenience,” it said.

