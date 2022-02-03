TymeBank launches credit card

TymeBank has launched its first credit card. The bank says it is responding to customer demand and that the launch comes as it expands its offering with products that cater to different financial needs and life stages.

“The launch of the TymeBank Credit Card is a significant step in our growth phase and is in line with our intent to diversify our customer profile by attracting more customers from the middle and upper-middle-income groups,” said TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

“The card has been in the pipeline for some time, but we thought long and hard about timing, particularly given the challenging consumer environment. That said, a credit card is a secure, convenient method of payment that can add value to your budget and lifestyle, provided it is used responsibly,” he adds.

TymeBank said its Visa credit card is offered in partnership with RCS.

The card comes with the following features and benefits, TymeBank said:

Free SMS notifications for extra security

Free delivery of the first card via courier

Cardholders can get up to three additional cards for family members

Up to 55 days interest-free credit if the full amount owed is paid on time every month

Customers can apply online, or via the free TymeBank app which can be downloaded on the Google Play, Huawei, or iOS App stores.