Discovery Bank makes R498 million loss

Discovery Bank’s normalised operating loss for the six months between 1 July and 31 December 2021 was R498 million — 18% lower than last year.

“Discovery Bank’s performance exceeded expectation, with excellent performance across all metrics,” Discovery Limited stated in its unaudited interim results.

According to Discovery, the bank continued to gain traction with 385,200 clients, up from 287,182 in December 2020.

By the end of 2021, Discovery Bank had 793,215 accounts compared to 540,252 accounts in December 2020.

It also expanded its existing Discovery and non-Discovery client base and achieved more than 750 average daily sales in January to new customers.

This is higher than its current plan, Discovery noted.

“Retail deposits grew by 69% to R9.5 billion, and advances grew at 10% to R4.1 billion at 31 December 2021,” said Discovery.

“Customer quality remains excellent with high average levels of non-interest revenue per client, and the quality-focused credit strategy was evidenced by the low credit loss ratio of 0.96%.”

Discovery said the business model’s benefits are shown in improving operating leverage, with overall costs remaining constant in real terms, despite the significant customer growth.

“Discovery Bank constitutes the largest investment into new initiatives,” the company stated.