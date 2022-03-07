Discovery Bank aiming for 1 million accounts by June

One of South Africa’s newest banks is looking to accelerate its number of accounts to 1 million by June.

Digital lender Discovery Bank registered a 31% jump in customer accounts to 850,000 in the half-year through December, now wants to add another 18% within six months.

“That would really be a significant milestone for the business and I think reflect the fact that we really are gaining in scale,” Chief Executive Officer Hylton Kallner said in an interview.

The bank was launched by Johannesburg-based insurer Discovery Ltd. in November 2018, aiming to use internet-based technology to compete with more established peers.

The majority of clients come from the middle and upper-income segment of society, who are looking for convenient digital offerings, Kallner said.

The growth still trails rival newcomer TymeBank, part of billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s business empire, which has lured 4 million customers since launching three years ago.

People deposited R9.5 billion ($620 million) in Discovery Bank by the end of December, a 51% increase year on year, as customers were wooed by the higher interest rates the lender pays on savings, the CEO said.

“Our interest rates for clients who manage their money well on their demand savings – which are accessible today – are at the same level as what they would typically get for a 12 to 18 month fixed deposit,” Kallner said.

The bank is also growing its foreign-exchange products, and will soon allow clients to purchase and sell equities straight from their account thanks to a partnership with trading platform EasyEquities, which is 70% owned by Purple Group.

The additions will boost fee income and put the bank on the way to break-even by 2024.

“Where we are tracking now is actually almost a year ahead of where we thought you are in the business,” Kallner said. If that’s sustained it “will give very good long-term results,” he said.

