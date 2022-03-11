Bank Zero’s plans for 2022

South Africa’s digital banking newcomer Bank Zero plans to enhance its services with new features for businesses and individuals in 2022.

Bank Zero launched in October 2021, following a closed testing period starting in August 2021, during which applicants had to sign up to a waiting list before being admitted as clients.

A Bank Zero account requires that customers pay a once-off fee for a personalised, embossed debit card which they can have delivered to their door for R139. Alternatively, you can elect to collect the card when signing up via the Android or iOS mobile app and pay a lower R79 fee.

The mutual bank has a patent for its card, and it comes with several security features that remove the risk of card skimming and ATM card swapping.

Bank Zero also says it is the only bank that gives customers the ability to control online subscriptions. All online card transactions and debit orders also require authorisation.

There is no monthly fee for the account, and most of the bank’s transactions are free, with customers being able to manage their accounts via the mobile app.

Customers can withdraw cash from sales points at retailers such as Checkers and Pick ‘n Pay for R2 or another bank’s ATM at R9 per R1,000.

Bank Zero charges a maximum of 1% forex markup on international card transactions — cheaper than most other banks.

Bank Zero CEO and co-founder Yatin Narsai previously said he believed it would be possible to reach 100,000 customers by the end of 2021.

Due to its low-cost structure, the number would be enough for the bank to reach a break-even point.

But the bank has now clarified that it is building its base gradually, with an incremental approach to reaching its goal customers.

Bank Zero said it would use innovative targeted digital marketing instead of general above-the-line marketing to hit its 100,000 target.

The bank told MyBroadband it learnt a great deal from its initial launch period, which saw high customer take-up.

It said it managed to withstand many curveballs during the first few months’ closed period, including stress tests by competitors, which it had anticipated.

Bank Zero claimed it was now seeing “solid” take-up.

“Customers joining us tend to be active, with large average balances and good spend per card purchase.”

In terms of new features, Bank Zero said it would focus on businesses in the next few months.

“Business banking has been sadly neglected in SA, both in terms of bank fees which are too high and lack of functionality, hence the focus on that at Bank Zero,” the bank explained.

“On-boarding of businesses is an easy process at Bank Zero, because owners, directors, and more can be loaded, mandated and modified on a single app screen.”

“All business owners have full transparency of banking activity, thereby reducing the chance of fraud.”

Business customers also enjoy the same fee structure as individuals.

Individuals will be getting functions like statements and bank confirmation letters.

Interesting customer trends

Bank Zero also shared a few interesting trends it observed among its customers after launching:

The app and card are very popular with users under 16. Minors (youth banking) at traditional banks would have to access their bank account via an adult’s profile. At Bank Zero, they have their own app login, receive their own account notifications and can view their own transactions in real-time. This has a direct impact on growing up more financially savvy.

Customers enjoy choosing a picture for their Bank Zero cards — they often post images of their cards on social media.

The gamification of savings — including inspiring pic, visual progress bar, ability to friend others — is a regularly used feature.

The quick account opening process, typically taking less than 5 minutes to provide detail, do biometrics and digitally upload FICA docs, is a hit.

The ability to reject a new debit order, when it turns out to be rogue, is already being used by customers and receiving positive feedback.

The Bank Zero Proof of Payment has also proven to be popular. It includes tracing info on where the money is in the interbank process. It also displays any invoices/contracts/other documents which the payer might have loaded when the payment was made.

