TymeBank has partnered with National HealthCare Group to launch a medical insurance product called TymeHealth, priced from R139 per month.

Council for Medical Schemes statistics show that 8.9 million South Africans are covered by medical aid, with the high costs making membership unaffordable for most of the country’s population.

“Our country has a population of just over 60-million people, and the dire reality is only one in seven South Africans have access to medical aid, and most people cannot afford private healthcare,” said TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan.

National HealthCare Group executive chairman Dr Reinder Nauta agreed that medical aid is too expensive for most working people.

“Generally, unless it is included as an employment benefit, it is out of reach for the majority,” Nauta stated.

“Until such time as the private healthcare sector does its part to remove this very real hurdle, accessibility to private healthcare will remain but a pipedream for many individuals.”

TymeHealth comprises three plans, each designed to cater for different life stages or needs. They are:

MediClub Connect — R139 per person per month

— R139 per person per month MediClub Premier — R299 per person per month

— R299 per person per month MediClub Elite — R399 per person per month

The plans provide for the needs of underinsured South Africans or those looking for a supplementary day-to-day product to complement their existing hospital plan, TymeBank stated.

TymeBank customers can apply for TymeHealth from the bank’s mobile app. You must be a TymeBank customer to sign up for the product.

Once membership is activated, clients can access over 12,000 registered healthcare providers, including GPs, pharmacies, dentists, optometrists, specialists, and hospitals countrywide through National HealthCare Group’s provider network.

“Our partnership with National HealthCare Group — with their 27-year track record — into the healthcare space is one where we believe we can make a real difference to people’s lives,Keraan Keraan said

“Radically bringing down the cost of medical insurance is an industry boon and is a natural evolution for our brand; we are committed to offering affordable, accessible and inclusive products — whether that is transactional banking, access to credit or healthcare — to South Africans across the economic spectrum.”

