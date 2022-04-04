Free Starbucks — and other new FNB app features

FNB has launched a range of new lifestyle solutions and offers for customers on its mobile app, including free weekly Starbucks coffee vouchers, a built-in armed response service, and online learning tools.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee said analysis of their customers’ spending habits helped inform where they improved the app.

“Our new solutions and partnerships are informed by a combination of our big data and analytical capabilities, which enables us to meet our customers’ needs,” Makanjee said.

“By providing integrated solutions and low-cost devices for accessing education, security, entertainment, and staying connected, we help customers manage their money and lifestyles more effectively.”

One of the new features lets FNB and RMB Private Bank customers get a free Starbucks coffee or other hot beverage worth up to R37 every week.

To unlock this benefit, customers must perform five FNB Pay or virtual card transactions weekly. These include transactions on partner wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay.

The voucher will be available on the FNB and RMB banking apps under “My Benefits” in the eBucks section. It can then be scanned at any Starbucks till in South Africa to claim the offer.

Another noteworthy addition to the FNB and RMB apps is GuardMe, a 24-hour personal armed response security service powered by Aura.

The service provides a panic button, which can be pressed without logging into the app to call for help.

“Customers can register to access 250 armed-response service providers, 2,500 armed-response vehicles, and over 5,000 armed-response personnel via the FNB or RMB Private Bank App,” the bank explained.

Customers can also sign up additional family members and friends as they choose.

The offer is free for the first three months, after which a monthly charge of R19.90 per user applies. Customers can also get up to 100% of their subscription fees in eBucks every month.

FNB has also partnered with Udemy to provide customers with access to 400 online learning and self-development courses across categories, including finance, IT, marketing, personal development, and teaching.

eBucks members can enrol in up to six courses per year for a discounted activation fee of only R50 per course with no course fee.

For mobile gamers, FNB has launched eBucks Games, which it calls a “secure and safe mobile gaming platform” that contains no advertisements or pop-ups.

The service has no monthly subscription fee, with free and paid games available.

Customers can play alone or challenge other players to tournaments, with prizes worth up to R250,000 in the latest gaming consoles, airline tickets, and vouchers.

The Udemy and eBucks Games offers are also available under the eBucks section of the FNB and RMB apps.

FNB’s mobile virtual network operator FNB Connect also offers new “Hero Device Deals”, promising affordable prices on high-end smartphones, laptops and iPads.

“With Hero Deals, customers will be saving on the latest laptops, iPads and smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Lenovo, all available on the FNB App,” FNB stated.

“The 24-month deals will come in cheaper than purchasing listed devices at cash price at any of the retail stores and will include data, airtime and SMSes.”

Hero Deals are available when swiping right within the selection of offers available on the Product Shop.

Current offers include: