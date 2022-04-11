I renewed my passport through an E-Home Affairs bank branch — wonderful when it works

The Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) offers the ability to book passport renewals through its online system for smart ID cards, and it is great — when it works.

DHA launched its E-Home Affairs system in conjunction with four of South Africa’s major banks to speed up its smart ID rollout and help reduce strain on its branches.

The system allows you to make bookings at selected Home Affairs and bank branches.

The first step was to register an account on the E-Home Affairs website, which required my ID number, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Your ID number functions as your username for the website, and during the registration process, you are required to create a password to secure your account.

To further secure your account, the system requires a one-time pin (OTP) for every login. This is sent to you once you have entered your password.

In my experience, the OTP system was often quite delayed. I had to try and log in multiple times on several occasions before I received a code.

Once logged in, the system presents you with the option to create a new application.

Before selecting the application type, the system requires that you specify whether you are applying for yourself or someone else. I chose the first option as I was applying for my own documents.

I was then prompted to select my application type and could choose to renew my passport, smart ID card, or both. There are several options for each, such as applying for a first issue or a renewal.

The form then auto-fills a lot of the required information but requires you to input the following:

Country of citizenship

Birth town

Residential and postal address

The location at which you wish to have your biometrics captured and from which to collect your documents

I selected the Standard Bank Centurion branch as the location. The branch is at the Centurion Lifestyle centre.

I would recommend that you confirm the exact address before leaving for your appointment, as I initially went to the Standard Bank branch at Centurion Mall and then found myself in a frantic rush to get to the correct place.

Although I was late for my appointment, the Home Affairs staff at the branch were still very happy to help me, and I did not wait long.

After completing the form, you can click “Submit” at the top of the page to move on to the next step — document submission.

The system then requires you to upload a copy of your current ID, and after that, it requests payment. I made payment by capturing my banking details on the E-Home Affairs system and then completing the transaction on internet banking.

Once your banking details have been captured, you can book a slot at the selected branch, even before completing the payment.

I captured my details and completed the payment on 16 March 2022. The first available slot to capture my biometric data was only on 31 March 2022 at 13:00, which I booked.

There was only one other booking before mine, and I waited around five to ten minutes before the person capturing biometrics was available to help me.

Several walk-ins approached the staff for help as they could not find bookings or make payments through the online system.

One explained that the system worked perfectly until the booking portion — after successfully making payment. The system showed that there were no bookings available.

Every time I visited the branch, there were only two Home Affairs officials on duty — one handling collections and the other capturing biometrics.

The process was quick. It took only about eight minutes to capture all of my biometrics and finalise the application.

It took six days from the completion of my application for me to receive confirmation that my passport was ready for collection at my selected branch.

I decided I would allow some time for my smart ID card confirmation to arrive before I collected my new passport. However, as of 11 April 2022, my smart ID card is not ready.

I collected my passport on Friday, 8 April 2022.

The table below summarises the renewal process from start to finish.