First National Bank (FNB) suffered an outage on Wednesday, with customers complaining that they could not pay with their cards or withdraw money from ATMs.

Others reported online banking issues and problems with the FNB app.

Posts have flooded in from across the country on social media, and some customers have also been unable to send airtime or access e-wallet services.

“Why is the card machines saying bank offline?? I can’t pay for petrol,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“Is it just me or your FNB cellphone app is acting wild today???” another said on Twitter.

Downdetector shows a spike in outages that started just before 09:00 on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

It appears that business customers are also experiencing issues with FNB’s services.

“Morning broer why is FNB down are you guys on holiday as well, got issues with my business account that needs urgent intervention,” another Twitter post reads.

Some are having problems with their point of sale (POS) devices.

“Can someone contact me please my POS devices are not working,” a Facebook user said.

A MyBroadband staff member confirmed that there were issues with FNB’s mobile app. Below is the error message they were presented when trying to log in.



Update — 12:30

FNB has confirmed that all of its services are now fully operational and apologised for the outage.

“FNB apologises to customers for the connectivity issues that occurred earlier this morning. We can confirm that all our services are now fully operational,” it told MyBroadband.

“We thank our valuable customers for their patience and ongoing support.”

