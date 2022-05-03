Zapper turns smartphones into card machines

Zapper has announced that their merchants will now be able to accept tap-on-phone payments.

“After a successful pilot phase, we have rolled out new functionality available to all Zapper merchants, which enables them to accept physical card payments as well as mobile wallet payments,” said Zapper CEO Brett White.

This includes Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Garmin Pay.

“The consumer simply taps the physical card or mobile device on the merchant’s compatible Android smartphone.”

Zapper said this new functionality gives merchants access to virtually all digital payments without the need for point of sale hardware.

Customers no longer have to download the Zapper app for merchants to accept payments through the Zapper platform.

The company’s tap-on-phone product will be competing against similar services from traditional banks such as Nedbank and Absa.

The upgrade also supports PIN-on-glass functionality, which means buyers exceeding their verification limit can enter their PIN on the merchant’s Android smartphone.

“Previously, our merchant app was primarily a tool for our merchants to get their payment confirmation feeds through a push notification,” White explained.

The app also lets merchants generate QR codes and payment links.

“Now, the app also turns the merchant’s phone into a point-of-sale device without the need for any additional peripheral hardware.”

To begin accepting tap-on-phone payments, sellers can install the Zapper merchant app on an NFC-enabled Android 9.0 device (or newer).

Zapper assured that the security of its tap-on-phone offering meets the stringent requirements of physical point of sale devices.

Consumers will also benefit by not needing to hand over cards to the merchant, making it a safe and contactless payment experience.

MyBroadband asked Zapper what security measures it uses to ensure card information is transmitted securely.

“The software responsible for capturing, submitting and processing payments has been lab-tested and approved by both MasterCard and Visa,” the company said.

We also asked what steps Zapper took to ensure a rogue merchant doesn’t record people’s bank card PINs.

“Certain aspects of native device capability such as screen recording and screenshots have been disabled — blocking the operating system and third-party apps from recording anything happening on screen while the tap to pay function is running,” Zapper said.

Now read: South African banks now come to you