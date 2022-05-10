Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

Several banks across South Africa let their customers get their smart ID cards or passport at specific branches so that they do not have to wait in long queues or face the infamous “system is offline” issue.
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) also recently launched its online booking system for ID card and passport renewals and applications — and the system lets you book at these select bank branches.
As of October 2021, the DHA listed 25 bank branches at which customers could complete their applications. However, the DHA has since added new bank premises while removing others.
There are now 26 DHA-supported bank branches, of which First National Bank and Standard Bank make up 16. The breakdown is as follows:
- First National Bank — 8
- Standard Bank — 8
- Nedbank — 5
- Absa — 4
- Discovery — 1
- Investec — 1
To book an appointment at a bank branch, you must use the E-Home Affairs system.
The process consists of registering on the platform, selecting your application type, completing the relevant forms and uploading the necessary supporting documentation before making payment via your bank.
Application types consist of smart ID, passport, or both.
A MyBroadband staff member recently renewed their passport and smart ID card through the Standard Bank branch at the Centurion Lifestyle Centre.
They made the payment on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, and the soonest available booking for capturing their biometrics was on 31 March.
It took just under a week from capturing their biometrics to receiving their passport.
The smart ID took almost a month from the biometrics capture date, or 44 days from the date payment was made.
It should also be noted that logging into E-Home Affairs was challenging at times.
The system requires you to enter a one-time pin (OTP) upon login, sent via SMS. On multiple occasions, the OTP was delayed or didn’t come through at all.
The table below shows the 26 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, with their listed addresses and contact numbers.
|Home Affairs bank branches
|Bank
|Address
|Contact number
|Absa (4)
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0356
|Absa Greenacres — Port Elizabeth
|Cnr Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
|041 404 8319
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp
|079 900 6457
|Absa Sandton City
|Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton
|066 290 3314
|FNB (8)
|FNB Burgersfort
|Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort
|087 575 9404
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|012 653 2661
|FNB Cornubia
|350 Umgeni Road, Greyville, Durban
|031 308 7900
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|Cnr Orpen Rd &, Letaba Rd, Oakdene, Gauteng
|061 495 4441
|FNB Greenpoint
|Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint
|087 345 6090
|FNB Lynnwood
|Shop 4 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria
|066 460 0130
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton
|066 290 3307
|FNB Portside
|5 Buitengracht St Portside Building Cape Town
|087 345 3900
|Investec (1)
|Investec Bank Sandown
|100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton
|011 286 7000
|Nedbank (5)
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia
|066 460 0122
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort
|011 639 4208
|Nedbank Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre
|Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit
|081 336 5941
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton
|066 290 3257
|Nedbank St George’s Mall
|Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street
|0800 555 111
|Standard Bank (8)
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|012 671 4042
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg
|011 486 0002
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban
|031 308 7900
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal
|011 351 7814
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Cnr AZ Berman Drive & Morgenster Roads, Mitchell’s Plain
|0860 123 000
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City
|021 529 8216
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg,
|011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|Discovery Bank (1)
|Discovery Bank Sandton
|1 Discovery Place, c/o Rivonia Road & Katherine Street, Sandton
|011 529 2888
