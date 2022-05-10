Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

Several banks across South Africa let their customers get their smart ID cards or passport at specific branches so that they do not have to wait in long queues or face the infamous “system is offline” issue.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) also recently launched its online booking system for ID card and passport renewals and applications — and the system lets you book at these select bank branches.

As of October 2021, the DHA listed 25 bank branches at which customers could complete their applications. However, the DHA has since added new bank premises while removing others.

There are now 26 DHA-supported bank branches, of which First National Bank and Standard Bank make up 16. The breakdown is as follows:

First National Bank — 8

Standard Bank — 8

Nedbank — 5

Absa — 4

Discovery — 1

Investec — 1

To book an appointment at a bank branch, you must use the E-Home Affairs system.

The process consists of registering on the platform, selecting your application type, completing the relevant forms and uploading the necessary supporting documentation before making payment via your bank.

Application types consist of smart ID, passport, or both.

A MyBroadband staff member recently renewed their passport and smart ID card through the Standard Bank branch at the Centurion Lifestyle Centre.

They made the payment on Wednesday, 16 March 2022, and the soonest available booking for capturing their biometrics was on 31 March.

It took just under a week from capturing their biometrics to receiving their passport.

The smart ID took almost a month from the biometrics capture date, or 44 days from the date payment was made.

It should also be noted that logging into E-Home Affairs was challenging at times.

The system requires you to enter a one-time pin (OTP) upon login, sent via SMS. On multiple occasions, the OTP was delayed or didn’t come through at all.

The table below shows the 26 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, with their listed addresses and contact numbers.