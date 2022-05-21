Standard Bank suffers outage – ATMs and card machines affected

Standard Bank has confirmed that it is suffering a major issue which is stopping customers from using their cards at ATMs and Point of Sale devices.

This follows a massive spike in reports of Standard Bank issues on Down Detector beginning at around 9:00.

“We are sorry that you may be experiencing intermittent difficulties using your card at Point of Sale (POS) devices and ATMs,” said Standard Bank in a tweet.

The bank has since confirmed that it is in the process of fixing the issue.

“We are still busy addressing the issue related to customers not being able to use their card at Point of Sale (POS) devices and ATMs,” said Standard Bank.

“All digital platforms are available. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The bank said that customers can get cash by redeeming an instant money voucher at Spar, Pick n Pay, Game, Makro, Builders, and PEP stores. They can also pay using EasyScan at a Pick n Pay store.

The issue follows another major outage two weeks ago, when most of the bank services went down – including its banking app, ATMs, and credit card services.

Update – 14:45

Standard Bank has confirmed to its customers that the issue has been fixed.

“Hi there [customer name]. Earlier today you were not able to transact with your card at Point of Sale (POS) devices and ATMs. All services have now been fully restored. We sincerely apologise and regret the inconvenience caused,” said a message to its customers.

