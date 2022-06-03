Standard Bank chief engineer resigns after major outages

Standard Bank group chief engineering officer Alpheus Mangale has resigned, the financial institution announced.

“Over the past two months, the Standard Bank Group has had a series of system outages with a negative impact on our clients and our employees,” the bank stated.

“As the senior executive accountable for the stability of our IT systems, [Mangale] has resigned from the Group with immediate effect.”

Standard Bank said since its major outage on 21 May 2022, its priority has been to stabilise its systems and ensure that services to clients are fully restored.

It also investigated and removed the causes of these outages.

The bank said it also prioritised demonstrating to its clients and colleagues that it is moving quickly and decisively to rebuild confidence in its systems.

“The Engineering team will now report to Margaret Nienaber, the group’s chief executive for client solutions, adding to her current portfolio,” Standard Bank stated.

“Margaret Nienaber has wide and deep executive experience in all aspects of financial services.”

Below are the dates on which significant Standard Bank downtime was recorded: