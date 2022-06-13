Standard Bank de-activating Apple Pay profiles for maintenance

Standard Bank has informed its Apple Pay customers that it will be conducting maintenance on the service on 13 and 14 June 2022.

Once Standard Bank completes its maintenance, users must re-register their cards on the Apple Pay platform before they can use the service again.

“To continue to offer you this convenient payment option, we will be undertaking maintenance of the enrolment process on the Standard Bank Apple Pay platform from 13 to 14 June 2022,” Standard Bank’s notice reads.

“As a result of the maintenance work being carried out, you will need to re-register your card to Apple Pay using the Standard Bank App.”

“Your profile will therefore be made inactive so that you can go ahead with this re-registration,” it added.

The bank also apologised for any inconvenience its customers might experience.

Standard Bank told MyBroadband that the maintenance is specific to the Apple Pay enrolment process.

Now read: IT workers quitting Big Tech for fintech