FNB launches huge fuel rewards boost as South Africa faces petrol price hike

FNB has announced additional eBucks fuel rewards from 1 July which it says will offset the impact of high fuel prices.

“From 1 July until 30 September 2022, FNB will give qualifying Retail and Commercial customers an additional R2 per litre back in eBucks for fuel purchases made at Engen,” the bank stated.

“This benefit is available to customers irrespective of their reward level and is in addition to what they would have ordinarily earned.”

To qualify for the additional benefit, customers must pay with their FNB and RMB Private Bank Virtual Cards when paying for fuel at Engen, and also complete at least one online Virtual Card transaction per month at any merchant.

“With over 500,000 additional customers set to be eligible to earn eBucks as of 1 July this year, nearly 3.4 million FNB Retail and Commercial customers will automatically have access to the additional benefit,” FNB stated.

Customers who fill up at Engen and have vehicle instalments with WesBank remain eligible for the Double Up benefit, where they earn up to R8 per litre per quarter in eBucks.

These customers will now earn up to R10 per litre per quarter in eBucks over the next three months.

“A customer who uses FNB Aspire would have earned 60 cents per litre at Engen, but due to this benefit, they could earn R2.60 in eBucks until 30 September 2022,” explained eBucks Rewards CEO Johan Moolman.

“Similarly, Private Banking and Commercial Banking customers who earn up to R4 per litre at Engen could earn up to R6 per litre for the limited period.”

Moolman said FNB customers who swipe their Clicks Clubcard at Engen when filling up will earn an additional 10 cents per litre in Clicks Clubcard points.

“Fuel is one of our customers’ largest expenses, and while eBucks has been helping customers to mitigate the cost for years, the recent fuel price increases are unprecedented,” said FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee.

“As a result, we encourage our customers to maximise this limited benefit to reduce the impact of fuel on their budgets, especially in light of other rising costs such as food, electricity and interest rates.”

Makanjee said that FNB’s eBucks fuel rewards with Engen provided customers with over R1 billion in value.

