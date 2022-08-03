TymeBank to acquire Retail Capital

TymeBank plans to bolster its business banking offering with a series of initiatives, including a proposed acquisition of Retail Capital.

Retail Capital is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa.

If cleared by regulators, the acquisition would result in Retail Capital becoming a TymeBank division and the foundation of its expanded business banking offering.

TymeBank believes being able to channel funding efficiently to business owners in South Africa is critical to the expansion of the historically underserved small business sector.

“This acquisition will enable TymeBank to expand its offering to entrepreneurs to include working capital finance,” said TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker.

“Retail Capital has acquired significant risk management experience over the past decade and through different economic cycles. They have an experienced team in place and their risk models and operational processes have been battle-tested and optimised to a significant degree for small-business funding.”

TymeBank said its business customers also stand to benefit from the launch of a new offering — TymePOS — a mobile point-of-sale app that turns an NFC-enabled cellphone into a tap-and-go payment device.

TymePOS promises next-day settlements for merchants and the best pricing in the market for merchants of this size.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store. TymeBank said after a two-minute sign-up, customers will receive a merchant ID and can start processing card payments within 24 hours.

It also announced TymeTrybe, a financial community platform featuring a range of business tools, accredited courses and other educational services, and access to networking opportunities.

Facebook owner Meta, Wits Business School, BrownSense, and SMEasy have partnered with TymeBank to contribute to the platform.

TymeBank said it is also developing “SellOnSocial”, a web-based ecommerce app for small merchants to sell their wares on Facebook and Instagram, including a delivery service.

