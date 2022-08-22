South Africa’s entry-level bank accounts compared

22 August 2022

Several bank accounts in South Africa come with a very low monthly fee and affordable pay-as-you-use costs for those with minimal banking needs.

MyBroadband recently compared South African bank accounts with no monthly fee but found that many of these options had exorbitant per-transaction costs.

Absa, Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Bidvest Bank, and Old Mutual offer bank accounts with monthly fees of less than R10 with some bundled value included.

We decided to compare the costs of using one of these accounts by combining their monthly fees and several transaction charges.

The basket of transactions used for this comparison was as follows:

  • 1 x cash deposit of R1,000 or less at own bank ATM or point-of-sale
  • 2 x cash withdrawals of R500 or less at own bank
  • 1 x cash withdrawals of R500 or less at another bank
  • 3 x external debit orders
  • 3 x payments to other banks
  • 2 x prepaid airtime purchases
  • 2 x prepaid electricity purchases
  • 20 SMS notifications

With the combination of transactions listed above, we found the cheapest option was the Capitec GlobalOne account — at R61.50.

While the bank charges the highest monthly fixed fee of the accounts we compared, its per-transaction costs were very low.

For example, withdrawals at other banks’ ATMs were only R10 per R1,000 block, compared to the minimum fees of R14.30 per R100 at FNB or Standard Bank.

Capitec’s external debit order, payments to other banks, and prepaid airtime and electricity charges were also among the lowest.

Capitec was followed by the Old Mutual Money account, which worked out to R69.45 with the same mix of transactions.

The third-cheapest option was FNB Easy PAYU, which worked out to R74.35.

The chart below compares the banking costs of the six cheap pay-as-you-use bank accounts we found in South Africa.

At the most expensive end was the Absa Transact account, working out to R103.70 for the transaction basket.

While it carried the lowest monthly fixed fee, Absa’s payments to other banks, prepaid airtime purchases, and cash deposits were the most expensive of all the banks.

It was followed closely by the Bidvest Bank Grow account at R101 per month.

The bank charges of various common transactions for the accounts compared are summarised in the tables below.

Monthly fees and minimum balance
Monthly fee Minimum balance
Absa Transact R4.90 R20.00
Bidvest Bank Grow PAYT R6.00 R50.00
Capitec Global One R6.50 R25.00
FNB Easy PAYU R4.95 n/a
Old Mutual Money R4.95 R25.00
Standard Bank MyMo PAYT R4.95 No reference
Withdrawals
Withdrawal — same bank ATM Withdrawal — other bank ATM Withdrawal — point-of-sale
Absa Transact R8.00 per R1,000 R12.00 + R2.30 per R100 No charge
Bidvest Bank Grow PAYT R6.50 per R1,000 R10.00 + R2.90 per R100 With purchase: R3.00
No other purchase: R5.00
Capitec GlobalOne R8.00 per R1,000 R10.00 per R1,000 R1.75
FNB Easy PAYU R7.00 per R1,000 R12.00 + R2.30 per R100 No charge
Old Mutual Money n/a R15.00 per R1,000 R2.00
Standard Bank MyMo PAYT R8 per R1 000 R10.50 per R1,000 R1.40
Cash deposits and balance enquiry
ATM or point-of-sale Branch Balance enquiry — Online and mobile
Absa Transact Absa ATM: R2.30 per R100 R80.00 + R2.50 per R100 No charge
Bidvest Bank Grow PAYT Retailers: R19.50 3% of the deposit value No charge
Capitec Global One Capitec ATM: R1.30 per R100 R4.00 per R100 No charge
FNB Easy PAYU FNB ATM: R1.30 per R100
Retailers: R19.50		 R80.00 + R2.85 per R100 No charge
Old Mutual Money Retailers: R19.50 Initial: No charge
1% of the deposit value		 No charge
Standard Bank MyMo PAYT Standard Bank ATM: R1.00 per R100 R80.00 + R2.25 per R100 No charge
Payments and debit orders
Payments to accountholders with same bank Payments to accountholders with other banks External debit order
Absa Transact R1.00 R3.50 R1.00
Bidvest Bank Grow PAYT Online: R7.00
Mobile: R2.00		 Online: R7.00
Mobile: R2.00		 R5.00
Capitec Global One Online and mobile: R1.00
Branch: R9.00		 Online and mobile: R1.50
Branch: R9.00		 R1.50
FNB Easy PAYU Online and mobile: R1.00
Branch: R80.00		 Online and mobile: R1.00
Branch: R80.00		 R3.50
Old Mutual Money Online and mobile: R1.00 Online and mobile: R1.00 R3.00
Standard Bank MyMo PAYT Online and mobile: R1.20
ATM: R1.20		 Online and mobile: R1.20
ATM: R1.20		 R3.50
Other transactions
Prepaid airtime/electricity purchase — Online and mobile Prepaid airtime/electricity purchase — ATM Transaction notifications
Absa Transact R2.70 Absa: R1.50
Other bank: R12.00		 SMS: R0.60
Email: R0.60
Bidvest Bank Grow PAYT No charge n/a SMS: R0.85
Email: R0.85
Proof of payment: R1.00
Capitec Global One R0.50 Other bank ATM: R8.00 In-app: No charge
SMS: R0.25
Proof of payment: R0.25
FNB Easy PAYU Airtime: No charge
Electricity: R 2.70		 Other bank ATM: R15.00 SMS: No charge
Email: No charge
Old Mutual Money R2.00 n/a In-app: No charge
SMS: R0.50
Email: No charge
Standard Bank MyMo PAYT Airtime: R0.50
Electricity: R1.50		 Airtime: R0.50
Electricity: R1.50		 In-app: No charge
SMS: R1.35
Email: R1.10

