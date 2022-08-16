Credit card fee comparison for traditional and digital bank accounts

South Africa’s major traditional and digital banks offer credit card accounts for various budgets and incomes, with stand-alone options starting from R30 a month.

Four of South Africa’s traditional banks offer credit cards bundled with transactional accounts, with the cheapest option available costing R129 per month.

MyBroadband compared stand-alone and bundled credit card accounts from the country’s major traditional and digital banks in terms of fees and interest rates.

Capitec’s credit card account is stand-alone and has the highest monthly fee at R45 per month.

However, it offers personalised interest rates ranging from 9.00% to 19.50% and doesn’t charge a currency conversion fee for international transactions.

The cheapest stand-alone credit card account is Discovery’s Gold product, which costs R30 a month and charges an interest rate of between 14.25% and 18.25%. The bank charges a currency conversion fee of 2.75% of the transaction amount.

Nedbank, Standard Bank, and TymeBank charge similar management fees at R40 per month for their entry-level credit card accounts, with Nedbank charging the highest interest rate at up to 19.50%.

However, TymeBank and Nedbank charge a currency conversion fee of 2.0%, while Standard Bank’s is higher at 2.75%.

First National Bank (FNB) specifies that its credit card accounts feature personalised interest rates but doesn’t list rate ranges on its website.

Its Aspire credit card account costs R42 a month and charges a currency conversion fee of 2.75%.

ABSA offers a Flexi Core credit card account for R44 a month and charges an interest rate of up to 19.50%.

Regarding bundled accounts, Absa, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank offer credit card facilities included in their overall account fees.

The cheapest is Absa’s Gold package for R129 a month, followed by FNB’s Aspire Fusion account bundled with an Aspire credit card at R141 and Standard Bank’s MyMo Plus account with its Blue credit card at R150 monthly.

Nedbank’s Savvy Platinum bundle is available for R220 per month.

The most expensive is Investec’s Private Banking account at R575 per month. It charges an interest rate of prime minus 9.00%, and its currency conversion fees range from R180 to R710 depending on the transaction amount.

Benefits and features

Notably, Investec offers programmable banking that allows its clients to create custom budgeting functions and notifications, and control when and where their cards can be used.

It also lets Investec clients monitor their spending in real-time by exporting card transaction data to external sources.

Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, Capitec, and Nedbank also offer a range of benefits such as cash-back rewards on grocery, fuel, and general purchases. These benefits vary based on account and spending behaviour.

Discovery Bank’s products offer varying discounts through various retailers, including grocery, fuel, and fitness equipment resellers. Discovery Bank discounts also vary based on account and spending behaviour.

TymeBank — through its partnership with Pick n Pay — rewards its customers with Smart Shopper points when using their cards at BP and other retailers.

Bundled and stand-alone credit card accounts’ fees and interest rates are compared in the table below.