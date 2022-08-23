Goodbye cash wallet, hello Google Wallet

Google Wallet with Google Pay launched in South Africa with support for cards from most major banks on Tuesday, providing a new way to tap and pay for the country’s numerous Android smartphone users.

To date, South Africans have only been able to use Google Pay for in-app and online purchases.

With the local launch of the Google Wallet app, users can link their bank cards and pay merchants with contactless card terminals by tapping their smart device.

At launch, customers with Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, RMB, and Standard Bank cards are able to use Google Pay in South Africa.

Google is available on many more smartphone models and devices than competing digital wallet apps like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, and Fitbit Pay.

Those four latter options require a specific brand of device and sometimes exclude cheaper models, while Google Wallet and Google Pay work on most devices running Android version 5.0 or higher.

The other requirements are that they must support near-field communications (NFC) and host card emulation (HCE).

Google Wallet is also available for iOS devices on the Apple App Store but does not support Google Pay’s tap-on-phone.

South Africa is the first country in Africa to get Google Wallet with Google Pay.

The availability will mean more people with smartphones from companies other than Apple or Samsung now have a dedicated tap-and-go payment app.

These could include users with devices from Nokia, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi, among a plethora of manufacturers.

Older Huawei smartphones that still support Google Mobile Services (GMS) should also be able to use the app.

Given the myriad affordable options from Android smartphone makers, South Africans are more likely to own one of these devices than a mid-range or high-end flagship smartphone that supports Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, or a wearable that can use Garmin Pay or Fitbit Pay.

What the banks say

Three of the banks supporting Google Wallet and Google Pay — Discovery Bank, FNB, and Standard Bank — provided further insight into what the app would mean for South Africans.

Head of Standard Bank’s South African affluent, consumer and high-net worth division, Schalk Kotze, told MyBroadband the bank was excited about being part of the launch.

Kotze said the availability would help support the move away from cash when paying for purchases.

“We really believe the addition of Google Pay will bring so much more convenience to our clients. It’s so easy to use, it’s simple, it’s very safe,” Kotze said.

He also said the launch would open up smartphone tap paying capability to a new segment of South Africa’s banked base.

“We will reach so many more clients. If you look at the sheer use and size of our clients on Android, it’s massive,” Kotze stated.

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee also said that the bank had millions of customers using Android-powered devices that could benefit from Google Pay.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said that Google Pay would be available to all its clients and allow them to leave their wallets at home, while still earning Discovery Miles on purchases.

The added benefit of Google Pay is that it enables you to carry digitalised versions of many of the cards and documentation you would typically have in your wallet on your smart device.

Absa explained that this advantage went beyond convenience, by offering more safety than a physical wallet.

“Security and privacy are built into every part of Google Wallet to keep all your essentials protected. It is protected with advanced security features from Android phones, like 2-step verification, Find My Phone, and more,” the bank said.

The video below shows what types of cards you can store on your Google Wallet.