Smartphone tap payments in South Africa — these are the banks with the most options

Most South African banks now support all major digital wallets that let you transact by tapping your smartphone or smartwatch at a contactless-enabled paypoint.

Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Samsung Pay use mid-range and flagship smartphones’ near-field communication (NFC) capabilities to offer this feature.

All users have to do is link and authenticate their debit or credit card on a mobile app.

Some of these apps also let you store digital versions of other cards and important documentation in an app wallet.

Fitbit and Garmin Pay were first to enter the market in early August 2018, initially only being supported on cards from FNB and RMB.

Samsung Pay rolled out to Absa and Standard Bank cards only a few weeks later.

Over time, these three apps became available from more major South African banks to eventually reach all of the well-established players — except for Capitec.

iPhone and Apple Watch users rejoiced when Apple Pay finally landed in South Africa in March 2021.

It still beat Google’s Wallet and Google Pay service to the party, which only rolled out locally on 23 August 2022.

Other than Capitec, all of the major banks now support Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Capitec launched Samsung Pay in June 2022 — the first time it has supported any digital wallet.

Two of South Africa’s biggest banks, FNB and Standard Bank, also offer a smartphone tap payment feature built into their own mobile banking apps.

Therefore, customers with these banks can enjoy smartphone tap payments even if their device does not support any of the third-party digital wallets, provided it at least has NFC capability.

The table below summarises which digital wallets and apps are available from seven of the country’s major banks.

Huawei Wallet and Huawei Pay have been excluded from the comparison because the South African versions of these apps only support scan-to-pay.