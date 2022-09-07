Discovery Bank makes R990 million loss

Discovery Bank suffered a loss of R990 million in Discovery Limited’s past financial year, according to the group’s results for the year ending June 2022.

The loss comes despite the bank nearing the 500,000-600,000 clients it previously said it needed to reach the breakeven point.

As of 30 June 2022, the bank had 470,220 customers, an increase of 42% at the same point in 2021. The bank also reached 1,023,790 accounts compared to 649,000 in June 2021.

While this represents substantial growth, the operating loss was still just 10% lower than in the previous financial year, when the bank incurred a loss of just over R1.09 billion.

The losses seemed to have increased over the past six months, as the bank’s interim results to December 2021 had shown a loss of R498 million, which was 18% lower than in the previous period.

At that time, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said the bank was ahead of schedule in every respect, including the number of clients, deposits, and people using the bank.

Discovery Bank is the company’s largest investment into new initiatives.

It was officially launched to all customers in June 2019, following a testing period and delays in going online after it acquired its banking licence in 2017.

The bank suffered a series of severe problems in the months following its launch, including security flaws, rogue credit card debit orders, and card migration issues.

Despite Discovery Bank’s continued financial losses, the larger Discovery group saw profit for the year ending June 2022 surge by 70% to R5.48 billion.

Discovery Bank has also seen improvement in performance in several metrics over the past financial year.

Retail deposits grew by 30% to R10.6 billion, advances grew 14% to R4.3 billion, and new business volumes continued to be strong, achieving more than 800 average daily new-to-bank sales versus 500 in June 2021.

The bank has a medium-term target of 1,000 sales per day and 1,000 000 clients by 2026.

“The bank has also continued to attract high-quality clients, resulting in high levels of average non-interest revenue (NIR) and a low credit loss ratio of 1.56%,” Discovery added.