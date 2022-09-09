What’s Next – Temenos Sales Director Craig Anderson on market trends in the banking industry

Craig Anderson is the Temenos Sales Director for the Africa region — a position he has held since February 2022.

Before taking up his current role, Anderson accrued experience at a variety of prominent businesses, including Oracle, EY, and FIS.

He is passionate about educating prospective Temenos clients on the benefits of the company’s banking products — such as its banking cloud product, as well as platforms like Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact.

Anderson believes that these Temenos solutions can help financial institutions embrace innovation and provide cutting-edge services to their clients.

In this What’s Next interview, Anderson explains how Temenos sees the African banking industry developing in the short and medium-term.

He then unpacks the biggest challenges this industry faces on the continent.

Anderson also explains what composable banking is and how Temenos has embraced this concept.

He then discusses why Temenos sees telcos playing a much more aggressive and significant role in the banking sector moving forward.

He concludes by unpacking the exciting trends that Temenos envisions for the future of the African banking industry.

The full What’s Next interview with Craig Anderson can be viewed below.