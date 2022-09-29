Good news for FNB’s huge fuel rewards boost

FNB has announced a range of temporary adjustments to its eBucks rewards programme to provide relief to customers amid rising interest rates and higher fuel and food prices.

The value-added benefits will run from October 2022 to December 2022 and include extending its fuel price relief campaign for at least another three months.

This gives customers R2 per litre extra in eBucks for every litre of fuel bought at Engen.

In addition, some of FNB’s individual and business customers will earn double their regular eBucks rewards when buying groceries at Checkers, Shoprite, or Usave stores.

“Customers with the FNB Easy Pay as you Use (PAYU) and Easy account will get double grocery coupons, while those using FNB Aspire will earn double their eBucks,” FNB explained.

“Private Banking and Business customers get up to 30% off when paying with their Virtual Cards at any store.”

FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee said the bank aimed to alleviate some of the financial strain on individuals and families in light of rising living costs in South African households.

“We’re pleased to extend our fuel relief initiative, and we’re also providing additional benefits, such as discounted bus tickets and weekly grocery coupons,” Makanjee said.

FNB is also giving 100 customers the chance to win back ten times their annual eBucks spend if they pay for items using their eBucks during this period.

FNB first rolled out its fuel price relief campaign in July 2022, when South Africa’s petrol prices hit record levels of R26.31 for a litre of unleaded 95 inland and R25.66 on the coast.

While the petrol price has since come down significantly and is set for another drop next month, diesel prices are expected to remain around the same level or increase slightly.

To qualify for the additional R2 per litre, customers must use an FNB virtual card to pay for fuel at an Engen station and for one online shopping transaction per month.

As an illustration, FNB Premier customers on different eBucks rewards levels can now get the following amounts back on fuel spend at Engen:

Level 1 — Was R0.25 -> R2.25 per litre (R101.25 per tank)

Level 2 — Was R0.50 -> R2.50 per litre (R112.50 per tank)

Level 3 — Was R0.75 -> R2.75 per litre (R123.75 per tank)

Level 4 — Was R2 -> R4 per litre (R180 per tank)

Level 5 — Was R4 -> R6 per litre (R270 per tank)

Customers who only fill up at Engen garages during the quarter and have their vehicle financed with Wesbank are also eligible for the normal Double Up benefit, which means they can effectively earn up to R10 per litre back in eBucks per quarter.

