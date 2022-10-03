Online banking comparison — App store reviews put Discovery Bank on top

Discovery Bank has the online banking platform with the most positive app store reviews in South Africa, an analysis of the scores on Google Play and the Apple App Store shows.

The bank received an aggregate score of 4.8 out of five stars, while the next highest-rated bank — Standard Bank — scored 4.55.

MyBroadband compared South Africa’s biggest online banks in terms of app store and Hellopeter ratings.

While Discovery Bank has the highest rating for app store reviews — scoring 4.8 on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store — Hellopeter reviews tell a different story.

The highest score on Hellopeter belongs to Bank Zero, with a rating of 2.67 out of five. However, it should be noted that as South Africa’s newest digital bank, it did have the lowest number of reviews.

It is also important to note that Hellopeter is chiefly used as a platform for customers to voice their frustrations, resulting in generally lower scores than user reviews elsewhere.

Detailed comparisons of app store and Hellopeter ratings are provided below.

App store ratings

While Discovery and Standard Bank achieved the highest average app store review scores, the lowest score belongs to Capitec.

Although Capitec scored well on the Google Play Store with 4.2 out of five stars, it appears iOS users aren’t happy with their banking app as it only received 2.4 stars on the App Store.

iOS users have reported that the Capitec app hangs, runs slowly, and struggles to log in while on Wi-Fi connections.

Notably, the app developers appear to be doing their best to resolve the issues as each user review features a response from the developer.

Bank Zero wasn’t far behind Capitec as the second-lowest-rated South African banking app, with a score of 3.5.

Absa, Nedbank, and TymeBank fared well, scoring above four out of five stars. Absa scored the highest of the three, with a rating of 4.45, while Nedbank and TymeBank scored 4.25 and 4.15, respectively.

Notably, FNB’s app reviews, like those for Capitec, are significantly lower on the Apple App Store than on the Google Play Store.

Android users rated the banking app 4.3 out of five, while iOS users gave it a score of 3 for an aggregate rating of 3.65 out of five.

App store ratings for the eight South African banking apps are summarised in the table below.

Bank app store rating comparison Bank Google Play Store Apple App Store Aggregate Discovery Bank 4.80 4.80 4.80 Standard Bank 4.40 4.70 4.55 Absa 4.20 4.70 4.45 Nedbank 4.00 4.50 4.25 TymeBank 4.50 3.80 4.15 FNB 4.30 3.00 3.65 Bank Zero 3.30 3.70 3.50 Capitec 4.20 2.40 3.30

Hellopeter ratings

Hellopeter ratings, while challenging to compare, can provide good insight into customer experiences.

The number of reviews can indicate how popular a company — in this case, a bank — is compared to others.

For example, Bank Zero scored 2.67 out of five — the highest of the banks compared — however, it only has nine reviews.

As a reference, FNB, Standard Bank, and Absa have 76,268, 38,069, and 32,937 reviews, respectively.

This is not surprising, as these banks were around before Hellopeter existed.

In the last 22 years, they should have fielded far more complaints than newcomers like Bank Zero, Discovery Bank, TymeBank, and even Capitec.

It is important to note that Hellopeter reviews aren’t specific to online experiences and instead give a broader idea of customer experiences across various aspects of the company.

The second-highest rated bank is Capitec, with an average score of 1.62 out of five acr0ss 20,763 reviews.

However, the scores for all the banks other than Bank Zero range between 1.34 and 1.62, suggesting that Hellopeter commenters are generally equally unhappy with their banks.

TymeBank and Discovery Bank tied for the lowest-scoring bank in terms of Hellopeter reviews, both with an average score of 1.34 out of five across 1,540 and 3,798 reviews, respectively.

Hellopeter banking ratings are compared in the table below.