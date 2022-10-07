FNB launches new mobile app and revamps logo

First National Bank (FNB) has undertaken a brand redesign that has seen it revamp its iconic acacia tree logo and overhaul its mobile banking app.

While the company hasn’t done away with its famous acacia tree logo, it has modernised it with a more “digital” design.

FNB chief marketing officer Faye Mfikwe said the change was important to stay relevant to customers.

“The refresh helps us to create a versatile brand look and feel that aligns with our accelerating transition to helping customers beyond banking into lifestyle and business solutions categories,” she said.

MyBroadband confirmed that the FNB banking app was changed to the new design after installing the latest update.

FNB said the redesign has made its app easier to use while providing a safer digital experience.

Customers can now customise their app’s home screen by adding, removing, and rearranging icons for the different features.

“Customers can also view a snapshot of their transactional accounts, credit, investments, insurance, and value-added services,” FNB said.

The app also boasts an improved search function which FNB said would make it easier for customers to find services.

FNB said similar improvements are being made to its Internet banking platform.

Some of the banking app’s changes are shown in the screenshots below.

The FNB Pay feature has also been turned into app’s “payments umbrella”.

Among the new payment features available in the app are PayMe, Bill Payments, and ChatPay.

PayMe lets customers request payment from any FNB Bank-linked cellphone number, while ChatPay allows clients to request payments from any FNB customer using the app’s chat functionality.

Lastly, Bill Payments provides FNB customers with a convenient means of using the app to pay their EasyPay or [email protected] bills, such as municipal rates and medical and other services.

The bank also introduced Money Protect — a free insurance cover for fraud-related losses while using FNB interfaces like its app and ATMs — which it said was an industry first.

“We recognise that fraud is a reality in our society, and we are continuously enhancing our measures to assist millions of our digitally active customers in mitigating these risks,” FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said.

