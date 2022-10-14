Samsung Wallet launching in South Africa soon

The all-in-one digital wallet app Samsung Wallet will be rolled out to 13 new countries by the end of 2022, including South Africa.

First launched in June 2022, Samsung Wallet merges the features of the company’s digital payment app Samsung Pay and its password manager, Samsung Pass.

Samsung Pay is already supported by most major banks in South Africa — including Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

It allows users to load their bank and loyalty cards on the app and make tap-and-go payments using their Galaxy smartphone or smartwatch at NFC-enabled payment terminals.

Samsung Pass is the company’s password manager, which stores passwords and allows for quickly logging into apps and services on devices where the user is logged into their Samsung account.

Samsung Wallet is secured with the Samsung Knox security platform, which supports fingerprint recognition and encryption to keep data protected.

Samsung also said that “particularly sensitive documents” were stored in an isolated environment, offering an extra layer of protection against potential digital and physical hacking attempts.

In addition to the bank cards supported on Samsung Pay, Wallet lets users add their digital home and car keys, and digital assets like cryptocurrency.

The app is also helpful for those who regularly travel, whether by public transport or their own vehicle.

Samsung Wallets supports adding digital versions of your travel pass — like a boarding pass or bus ticket — and driver’s licences and ID cards.

The latter could be useful to South Africans, as transport minister Fikile Mbalula recently said his department was readying a digital driver’s licence card for rollout within the next three years.

It will follow the launch of a new, modernised physical licence card set to roll out towards the end of 2023.

In addition to South Africa, Samsung Wallet will be rolled out to the following countries before the end of the year:

Bahrain

Denmark

Finland

Kazahkstan

Kuwait

Norway

Oman

Qatar

Sweden

Switzerland

Vietnam

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

