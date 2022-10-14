Nedbank digital banking outage

Nedbank customers report that they are experiencing problems accessing the bank’s mobile app and digital channels on Friday morning.

Reports of issues with the app surged on Downdetector from around 07:30, while several frustrated customers also posted their complaints on Twitter.

“What’s popping with the app since in the early hours it has been offline? Now the USSD is also offline,” one customer complained.

“What is going on with your online banking today? I have bills to pay,” another said.

The screenshot below shows the notification Nedbank customers received upon trying to open the bank’s mobile app.

To its credit, Nedbank responded to each of the customer complaints raised on Twitter.

“Kindly note that we are experiencing a technical issue on digital channels. Our teams are working on fixing the matter, we do apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the bank said.

In another tweet, the bank said there was a “slow response” on its digital channels and that the problem appeared to be “intermittent”.

While it initially advised customers to use online banking as an alternative, several users complained that this platform was also inaccessible.

Update — Friday 13:14

Nedbank confirmed it experience a platform outage and said it lasted for approximately two hours.

“The issues have since been resolved and functionality has been fully restored,” the bank stated.

It did not elaborate on the cause of the outage.

