Standard Bank Internet and business banking offline

Standard Bank’s Internet banking and Business Online platforms were hit by an outage on Tuesday morning.

In an update on its service status page at 11:04 AM, the bank confirmed it was aware of an issue which might leave users unable to access the facilities.

Attempting to load the Standard Bank Internet banking portal presented users with a service error with the following message:

“This service is currently unavailable. Please try again later, while we investigate.”

The screenshot below shows the error thrown when attempting to access Standard Bank’s Internet banking site.

The bank advised customers to use its mobile banking app, or cellphone banking by dialling *120*2345#. ATMs and card transactions also appeared to be unaffected by the outage.

“We are working on resolving this urgently and apologise for the inconvenience,” Standard Bank said.

MyBroadband asked for additional comment on the problem but did not immediately receive feedback to our queries.

The graph below from Downdetector shows the increase in reports of problems with Standard Bank services from around 10:00 AM on Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

Update — 11:34

Standard Bank reported at 11:34 that its Business Online services are available following a fix.

“Customers are still unable to access Internet Banking,” it stated.

“Please continue to direct customers to use Mobile Banking app, cellphone banking by dialling *120*2345# and ATMs as alternatives. We are working on resolving this urgently and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”