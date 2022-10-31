TymeBank acquisition of Retail Capital gets green light

The Competition Tribunal has unconditionally approved TymeBank’s acquisition of Retail Capital.

It noted that TymeBank offers personal and business transactional accounts, savings accounts, and value-added services comprising credit cards, prepaid, health insurance services, and funeral cover.

Retail Capital is a fintech company that provides unsecured lending to small and medium enterprises, and asset financing.

Following the merger, TymeBank will have sole control over Retail Capital.

TymeBank announced in August that it hoped to bolster its business banking offering by acquiring Retail Capital.

Retail Capital will become a TymeBank division and the foundation of its expanded business banking offering.

“This acquisition will enable TymeBank to expand its offering to entrepreneurs to include working capital finance,” said TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker.

“Retail Capital has acquired significant risk management experience over the past decade and through different economic cycles,” he continued.

“They have an experienced team in place and their risk models and operational processes have been battle-tested and optimised to a significant degree for small-business funding.”

Now read: TymeBank beats Discovery and Bank Zero in digital bank comparison