Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID — with more to come

The number of bank branches offering passport and smart ID renewals in South Africa has reached 27, with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) revealing that it is currently testing a ninth Standard Bank branch at Kathu Village Mall in the Northern Cape.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s department, while presenting to the portfolio committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday, 8 November, said it plans to roll out smart ID and passport renewal sites to a further 43 bank branches.

“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” the department said.

“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”

It specified that the new Standard Bank Kathu Village Mall site is in a stress testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for the time being. It is the first bank branch in the Northern Cape to offer DHA services.

The addition of a ninth Standard Bank branch means the bank now offers passport and smart ID renewal services at more locations than any other bank in the country. The breakdown is as follows:

Standard Bank — 9

First National Bank — 8

Nedbank — 5

Absa — 4

Discovery — 1

Investec — 1

The DHA blamed the delays surrounding its services launching at more banks on the State Information Technology Agency’s (Sita) turnaround times on network connectivity issues.

“The banks raised Sita as a risk to their reputation and need assurance that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” it said.

The DHA added that while discussing options with Sita, participating banks have agreed to extend the pilot period to 31 March 2023, by which time the DHA expects to have signed agreements with all the involved banks.

Notably, Discovery Bank isn’t included in the DHA’s list of partner bank branches.

However, the bank recently told MyBroadband that it still offers the services, just with a different appointment booking process.

The booking process for Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the E-Home Affairs system.

However, after completing the application online, Discovery Bank says customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].

The table below shows the 27 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, with their listed addresses and contact numbers.

Home Affairs bank branches Bank Address Contact number Standard Bank (9) Standard Bank Kathu Mall* Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg 053 723 9610 Standard Bank Centurion Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre 012 671 4042 Standard Bank Killarney Mall Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg 011 486 0002 Standard Bank Kingsmead 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban 031 308 7900 Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal 011 351 7814 Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade Cnr AZ Berman Drive & Morgenster Roads, Mitchell’s Plain 0860 123 000 Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City 021 529 8216 Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg, 011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205 Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319 FNB (8) FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort 087 575 9404 FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 012 653 2661 FNB Cornubia Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban 031 308 7900 FNB Glen Shopping Centre Cnr Orpen Rd &, Letaba Rd, Oakdene, Gauteng 061 495 4441 FNB Greenpoint Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint 087 345 6090 FNB Lynwood Shop 4 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria 066 460 0130 FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton 066 290 3307 FNB Portside 5 Buitengracht St Portside Building Cape Town 087 345 3900 Nedbank (5) Nedbank Arcadia Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia 066 460 0122 Nedbank Constantia Kloof 16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort 011 639 4208 Nedbank Nelspruit Shopping Centre Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit 081 336 5941 Nedbank Rivonia 135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton 066 290 3257 Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street 0800 555 111 Absa (4) Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0356 Absa Greenacres — Port Elizabeth Cnr Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape 041 404 8319 Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp 079 900 6457 Absa Sandton City Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton 066 290 3314 Discovery Bank (1) Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place, cnr Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton 0860 998 877 Investec (1) Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton 011 286 7000 * The Standard Bank Kathu Mall branch is not currently listed on the booking system as it is stress testing and only taking walk-ins. * Discovery Bank is not officially listed under the DHA’s list of partner banks. However, the bank told MyBroadband that customers could email a preferred timeslot to [email protected]

