Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

The number of bank branches at which South Africans can renew their passport or apply for a smart ID card has risen to more than 30.
However, there are several discrepancies between the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) list and the branches listed on its online booking platform.
The eHome Affairs platform lists several additional DHA-supported bank locations that can process such applications, but some are merely the relevant bank’s offices instead of physical branches.
For example, the eHome Affairs platform also lists Absa Towers and Nedbank Lakeview as DHA-supported branches, but does not include some of the branches listed on the DHA website, such as Standard Bank’s Mitchell’s Plain branch.
MyBroadband asked the DHA for insight as to why there are discrepancies between the two lists, but it had not responded by the time of publication.
In November 2022, the DHA announced plans to expand its passport renewal and smart ID services to a further 43 bank branches.
“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” it said.
“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”
One example of its expansion is the Standard Bank branch at Kathu Mall. The site is in a testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for now.
The Kathu Mall site is the first DHA-supported bank branch in the Northern Cape.
Standard Bank has the most branches that offer DHA services. The breakdown of the number of Home Affairs branches is as follows:
- Standard Bank — 9
- FNB — 8
- Nedbank — 7
- Absa — 6
- Discovery — 1
- Investec — 1
It should be noted that although the eHome Affairs platform lists Discovery Bank for bookings, it isn’t featured in the department’s official list.
The bank previously told MyBroadband that the services are available at its head office in Sandton.
The booking process for Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the eHome Affairs platform.
However, after completing the application online, Discovery Bank says customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].
Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.
|Home Affairs bank branches
|Bank
|Address
|Contact number
|Standard Bank (9)
|Standard Bank Kathu Mall*
|Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg
|053 723 9610
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|012 671 4042
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg
|011 486 0002
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban
|031 308 7900
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal
|011 351 7814
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City
|021 529 8216
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain
|0860 123 000
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg,
|011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|FNB (8)
|FNB Burgersfort
|Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort
|072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
|FNB Cornubia
|Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban
|031 308 7900
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista
|061 495 4441
|FNB Greenpoint
|Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint
|087 345 6090
|FNB Lynwood
|Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria
|066 460 0130
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton
|066 290 3307
|FNB President Street West
|47 Sauer Street, Johannesburg
|087 575 9404
|Nedbank (7)
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia
|066 460 0122
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort
|011 639 4208
|Nedbank Lakeview Park
|Lakeview Office Park, 16 Constantia Blvd, Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort
|0800 555 111
|Nedbank Nelspruit Shopping Centre
|Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit
|081 336 5941
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton
|066 290 3257
|Nedbank St George’s Mall
|Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street
|0800 555 111
|Nedbank Rustenberg Square
|Rustenburg Square, Cnr Beyers Naude Street and, Von Wielligh St, Rustenburg
|014 590 6500
|Absa (6)
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0356
|Absa Greenacres — Port Elizabeth
|Cnr Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
|041 404 8319
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp
|079 900 6457
|Absa Sandton City
|Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton
|066 290 3314
|Absa Stellenbosch
|Oude Bloemhof Building, Cnr Plein And Ryneveld Streets, Stellenbosch
|021 809 2311
|Absa Towers
|Cnr Commissioner And Troye Streets, Johannesburg
|011 350 4111
|Discovery Bank (1)
|Discovery Bank Head Office
|1 Discovery Place, cnr Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton
|0860 998 877
|Investec (1)
|Investec Bank Sandown
|100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton
|011 286 7000
