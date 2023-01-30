Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

The number of bank branches at which South Africans can renew their passport or apply for a smart ID card has risen to more than 30.

However, there are several discrepancies between the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) list and the branches listed on its online booking platform.

The eHome Affairs platform lists several additional DHA-supported bank locations that can process such applications, but some are merely the relevant bank’s offices instead of physical branches.

For example, the eHome Affairs platform also lists Absa Towers and Nedbank Lakeview as DHA-supported branches, but does not include some of the branches listed on the DHA website, such as Standard Bank’s Mitchell’s Plain branch.

MyBroadband asked the DHA for insight as to why there are discrepancies between the two lists, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

In November 2022, the DHA announced plans to expand its passport renewal and smart ID services to a further 43 bank branches.

“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” it said.

“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”

One example of its expansion is the Standard Bank branch at Kathu Mall. The site is in a testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for now.

The Kathu Mall site is the first DHA-supported bank branch in the Northern Cape.

Standard Bank has the most branches that offer DHA services. The breakdown of the number of Home Affairs branches is as follows:

Standard Bank — 9

FNB — 8

Nedbank — 7

Absa — 6

Discovery — 1

Investec — 1

It should be noted that although the eHome Affairs platform lists Discovery Bank for bookings, it isn’t featured in the department’s official list.

The bank previously told MyBroadband that the services are available at its head office in Sandton.

The booking process for Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the eHome Affairs platform.

However, after completing the application online, Discovery Bank says customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].

Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.