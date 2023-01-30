Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

30 January 2023

The number of bank branches at which South Africans can renew their passport or apply for a smart ID card has risen to more than 30.

However, there are several discrepancies between the Department of Home Affairs’ (DHA) list and the branches listed on its online booking platform.

The eHome Affairs platform lists several additional DHA-supported bank locations that can process such applications, but some are merely the relevant bank’s offices instead of physical branches.

For example, the eHome Affairs platform also lists Absa Towers and Nedbank Lakeview as DHA-supported branches, but does not include some of the branches listed on the DHA website, such as Standard Bank’s Mitchell’s Plain branch.

MyBroadband asked the DHA for insight as to why there are discrepancies between the two lists, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

In November 2022, the DHA announced plans to expand its passport renewal and smart ID services to a further 43 bank branches.

“Currently, there are 27 bank branches which are operational and available to services clients requiring DHA services,” it said.

“The department envisages to roll out to a further 43 sites once the partnership agreements are signed.”

One example of its expansion is the Standard Bank branch at Kathu Mall. The site is in a testing phase and is only accepting walk-ins for now.

The Kathu Mall site is the first DHA-supported bank branch in the Northern Cape.

Standard Bank has the most branches that offer DHA services. The breakdown of the number of Home Affairs branches is as follows:

  • Standard Bank — 9
  • FNB — 8
  • Nedbank — 7
  • Absa — 6
  • Discovery — 1
  • Investec — 1

It should be noted that although the eHome Affairs platform lists Discovery Bank for bookings, it isn’t featured in the department’s official list.

The bank previously told MyBroadband that the services are available at its head office in Sandton.

The booking process for Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the eHome Affairs platform.

However, after completing the application online, Discovery Bank says customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].

Bank branches at which South Africans can book to renew their passport and apply for a smart ID card are listed in the table below.

Home Affairs bank branches
Bank Address Contact number
Standard Bank (9)
Standard Bank Kathu Mall* Shop 62 Village Walk Shopping Centre Kathu, Hendrik Van Eck Street, Postmasburg 053 723 9610
Standard Bank Centurion Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre 012 671 4042
Standard Bank Killarney Mall Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg 011 486 0002
Standard Bank Kingsmead 1 Kingsmead Way, Durban 031 308 7900
Standard Bank Jubilee Mall Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal 011 351 7814
Standard Bank Canal Walk Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City 021 529 8216
Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade Corner AZ Berman Road And Morgenster Road, Mitchell’s Plain 0860 123 000
Standard Bank Simmonds Street 5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg, 011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
Standard Bank Newton Park 1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth 041 404 8319
FNB (8)
FNB Burgersfort Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort 072 457 8619 / 013 216 0098
FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0530 / 012 653 2661
FNB Cornubia Shop U56, Cornubia Boulevard, Cnr N2 Highway & M41, Durban 031 308 7900
FNB Glen Shopping Centre Shop U2, The Glen Shopping Centre, Glenvista 061 495 4441
FNB Greenpoint Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint 087 345 6090
FNB Lynwood Shop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria 066 460 0130
FNB Merchant Place 4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton 066 290 3307
FNB President Street West 47 Sauer Street, Johannesburg 087 575 9404
Nedbank (7)
Nedbank Arcadia Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia 066 460 0122
Nedbank Constantia Kloof 16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort 011 639 4208
Nedbank Lakeview Park Lakeview Office Park, 16 Constantia Blvd, Constantia Kloof, Roodepoort 0800 555 111
Nedbank Nelspruit Shopping Centre Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit 081 336 5941
Nedbank Rivonia 135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton 066 290 3257
Nedbank St George’s Mall Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street 0800 555 111
Nedbank Rustenberg Square Rustenburg Square, Cnr Beyers Naude Street and, Von Wielligh St, Rustenburg 014 590 6500
Absa (6)
Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion 066 460 0356
Absa Greenacres — Port Elizabeth Cnr Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape 041 404 8319
Absa Key West Krugersdorp Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp 079 900 6457
Absa Sandton City Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton 066 290 3314
Absa Stellenbosch Oude Bloemhof Building, Cnr Plein And Ryneveld Streets, Stellenbosch 021 809 2311
Absa Towers Cnr Commissioner And Troye Streets, Johannesburg 011 350 4111
Discovery Bank (1)
Discovery Bank Head Office 1 Discovery Place, cnr Rivonia Road and Katherine Street, Sandton 0860 998 877
Investec (1)
Investec Bank Sandown 100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton 011 286 7000
  • The Standard Bank Kathu Mall branch is not currently listed on the booking system as it is stress testing and only taking walk-ins.
  • Discovery Bank is not officially listed under the DHA’s list of partner banks. However, the bank told MyBroadband that customers could email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].

