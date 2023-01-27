TymeBank beats digital and traditional bank competitors in transaction fees battle

Fit-for-purpose digital banks are taking the fight to traditional banks in South Africa, pushing the envelope of what’s possible without branches and bringing down banking costs in the process.

Digital-first banks don’t have to maintain extensive branch footprints, allowing them to employ a smaller workforce than the big established players.

Theoretically, that means they should be able to charge lower fees while maintaining a healthy profit margin.

We decided to see if this were the case in South Africa by comparing the rates charged by digital-focused banks like Bank Zero, Discovery Bank, and TymeBank, with those of the more traditional banks.

Our primary metric for distinguishing between the two categories was whether they had walk-in branches for physical visits or not.

For our analysis, we used a basket of transactions that a typical customer might conduct during a month, consisting of the following:

5 payments

2 cash deposits of R1,000 at point-of-sale

3 cash withdrawals of R500 at point-of-sale

3 prepaid airtime purchases

1 instant payment of R1,000

3 debit orders

1 debit order dispute

1 emailed statement

1 international online transaction of R159 (value of Netflix subscription)

Monthly fee

Firstly, we looked at the banking fees of digital banks.

Using our transaction basket, TymeBank was the cheapest by a significant margin — at a total cost of R36.18.

That was substantially lower than the second most affordable option — Bank Zero — with a transaction basket cost of R63.99.

Discovery Bank’s entry-level Gold pay-as-you-transact account was the most expensive, with a R99.65 basket cost.

Unlike Bank Zero and TymeBank, it charges for electronic payments and external debit orders while also levying a fixed monthly fee.

The table below compares the costs of our transaction basket on Bank Zero, Discovery Bank, and TymeBank.

Digital banks cost comparison Bank Zero Debit Discovery Bank Gold (pay-as-you-transact) TymeBank EveryDay Personal Electronic payments (x5) No charge R2.50 (×5) No charge Cash deposit at till (x2) R19.95 (×2) R19.95 (×2) First free (×1)

R7.00 per R1,000 (×1)

R35.00 maximum Cash withdrawal at till (x3) R2.00 (×3) R2.00 (×3) R3.00 (×3) Instant payment R8.50 R5.00 + 0.5% of transaction value if over R1,000 R7.00 per R1,000

R35.00 maximum External debit orders (x3) No charge R3.75 (×3) No charge Debit order dispute R8.00 R5.00 Before 60 days lapsed: R10.00

Older than 40 days: R60.00 Electronic statement (last 30 days) No charge No charge No charge Buy prepaid airtime fee (x3) No charge No charge No charge Foreign currency conversion fee R1.59 (1% of transaction value) No charge R3.18 (2% of transaction value) Monthly fee No charge R20.00 No charge Basket cost R63.99 R99.65 R36.18 Average basket cost R66.61