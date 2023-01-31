Discovery Bank launches in-app flight bookings — with up to 75% discounts

Discovery Bank has added a feature to its mobile banking app that lets users find and book discounted domestic and international flights.

The capability forms part of the Discovery Vitality Travel platform, which also offers accommodation and car hire bookings at discounted rates to Discovery clients.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the addition of in-app flight bookings was the first phase of fully integrating the platform, which also runs on Discovery Bank’s operating system, with the app.

“It truly adds another layer of convenience and benefits to the Discovery Bank app and elevates it as a mobile-first experience across banking, saving, travelling, and paying for health and other lifestyle services,” Kallner stated.

Kallner said the app would seamlessly incorporate the discounts and rewards clients received when booking through the web platform.

Discovery Bank clients get a 10-75% upfront discount on all local flights and international Emirates, British Airways, and Qantas flights. The discount depends on the individual customer’s reward tier.

Kallner said users could also get an immediate credit limit increase on their accounts while using the flight booking feature.

The key features of Discovery Bank’s in-app flight search and booking system include the following:

Browse all local and international flights

Select, filter and sort search results by airline, cabin class, fare type, stops, and times

See discounts automatically applied on all partner airlines

Pay from Discovery Bank cards, accounts, or with Discovery Miles

Manage traveller identification information

View and share travel itineraries that automatically update in real-time

Discovery Bank said its Vitality Travel platform has been highly successful since launching 11 months ago.

Vitality clients have booked over 430,000 flights to date, with a total retail value of over R1.1 billion.

“For these travellers, flights came at a R73-million discount, which is an average saving of over R800 on every flight booking,” the bank said.

It also said there had been a significant surge in spending on travel among its customers compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Just over December, Discovery clients booking on the Vitality Travel platform filled over 67,000 flights across 70 flight routes in South Africa, and over 12,000 flights across 700 flight routes around the world,” Discovery Bank stated.

