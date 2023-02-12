Standard Bank app and online banking outage

Standard Bank has acknowledged an outage of its app and online banking platform on social media on Sunday.

This comes after customers reported problems when accessing online banking services on Twitter.

Visiting the bank’s online banking website and trying to log in returns a “Service Unavailable” error.

“This service is currently unavailable. Please try again later, while we investigate,” one message that customers received states.

When MyBroadband visited the bank’s website and tried to log in, the message said: “Service Unavailable. An error occurred. Please contact your System Administrator.”

Downdetector shows that downtime reports for Standard Bank started at around 13:00 on Sunday.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Standard Bank said that the issue has been flagged with the relevant team.

“We are currently investigating and we will advise once the issue has been resolved,” the bank said.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. In the interim, may you please use of alternate channels like cellphone banking.”

In other messages, it suggests that customers also try USSD banking.

“We promise you, we are working on it. We fervently did not mean to let you down,” Standard Bank told another customer.

Update — 14:00: Standard Bank says that its systems are recovering and customers can access its app and web banking channels.

“Our customers experienced intermittent issues with accessing our mobile banking app and Internet banking,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will continue monitoring as a matter of course.”

