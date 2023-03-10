What’s Next – Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner unpacks the SpendTrend 2023 report

Hylton Kallner is an actuary, business builder, and the Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Bank.

He has been a part of the Discovery ecosystem since 1996, where he began his journey as a key player in various marketing, actuarial, and strategic projects.

He then became the company’s Chief Marketing Officer in 2006, and has since served in multiple CEO positions at Discovery Limited — becoming the Discovery Life CEO in 2016, the Discovery South Africa CEO in 2020, and the Discovery Bank CEO in 2021.

Kallner’s extensive experience at Discovery Limited and his understanding of the company’s shared-value business model have positioned him to drive outstanding growth at Discovery Bank.

In this episode of What’s Next, Kallner unpacks the SpendTrend 2023 report.

He explains why Discovery Bank partnered with VISA to compile this report, before digging deeper into its contents.

Kallner talks about how consumer spending has recovered since the national lockdown ended, before explaining why South Africans are still spending a larger portion of their money than before on groceries.

He also touches on spending trends in key industries like travel, dining, and ecommerce, before unveiling that Discovery Bank is launching an exciting product on Saturday 11 March — Active Rewards.

He explains that when Discovery Bank clients open the app, they will see three ‘rings’ that show the rewards they have earned for physical activity, driving well, and spending money through Discovery Bank.

Kallner added that these rewards will be much more valuable than ever before.

The full interview with Hylton Kallner can be watched below.