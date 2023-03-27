FNB launches energy products on mobile app — including power stations, inverters, and generators

FNB has started selling energy products on its mobile banking app and is offering customers the ability to take out solar financing through a home loan.

The bank said the offerings were part of its efforts to help businesses and individuals mitigate the impacts of load-shedding.

All the bank’s alternative energy products can be found under the nav>>Energy section of the mobile app, which also includes information on choosing suitable energy systems and solar PV providers.

Under the eBucks Shop subsection, customers can buy a range of products using their bank account, credit card, or eBucks.

Products on offer include UPSes, lead-acid power trolleys, lithium-ion power stations, standalone batteries, solar panels, inverters, generators, and heat pumps.

Under the FNB Connect subsection, customers will find a handful of products that can be paid for on a 24-month contract.

“This is an excellent opportunity for customers who may not have the funds available to buy a solution outright for their energy needs,” FNB said.

“There is no paperwork, as the entire process is fully digitised and accessible through the bank’s platform that customers trust.

Energy-specific products available with this option at the time of publication were Mecer UPSes and EcoFlow power stations.

FNB’s solar energy loans will be financed through new and existing home loans, with installations done by renewable energy providers pre-screened by FNB.

The minimum value of the loan will start at R50,000 and go up to 15% of the home’s total value.

FNB explained that the customer’s property valuation would be increased to cater for the future installation of the solar energy system.

“The amount of the solar energy loan will be added to the customer’s bond and recorded as a single loan at interest rates that align with their credit profile,” FNB said.

The bank will pay the deposit for the installation directly to the supplier.

That means the customer will not be left out of pocket unless there is a difference between the approved loan amount and the cost of the renewable energy solution selected by the customer.

In that case, a customer will pay the difference or can select a more affordable solution.